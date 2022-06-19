UPDATE: 2 people arrested after Lexington police officer was hit by a car

UPDATE: (JUNE 18TH 2022) Lexington Police have arrested two people in connection to the incident.

Brandi Langston and Robert Langston are currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center, on multiple charges including assault of a police officer.

—–

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington police detective is recovering after getting hurt in the line of duty. According to police, the officer was hit by a car, shortly after 1 p.m., on Friday, while investigating a tip about a suspect wanted for fraud. Police say the detective found the wanted suspect in a car on Hagerman Court.

According to investigators, the suspect got out of the vehicle and threatened the detective with a gun. Police say after a physical altercation, the suspect returned to the vehicle, which was being driven by another person, and took off, but while driving away, the vehicle hit the detective.

According to police, the detective was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say no arrests have been made at this time, but all suspects have been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.