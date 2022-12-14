UofL awarded $13M for manufacturing resource center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The University of Louisville says it has been awarded $13 million in federal funding to start a statewide manufacturing resource center.

The university said Tuesday in a statement that the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will be located in the Office of Research and Innovation and will provide research, business development and other aid in an effort to help manufacturers boost productivity, retain and create jobs and compete in new markets.

The statement said the center is expected to generate between $150 million and $200 million in annual economic growth across the state.