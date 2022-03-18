University of Louisville names Kenny Payne as men’s basketball coach

The contract was approved by the University of Louisville Athletic Association Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Louisville has named its’ new men’s basketball coach. Kenny Payne has signed a six year contract to lead the Cardinals.

The contract was approved by the University of Louisville Athletic Association Friday morning. Financial terms weren’t immediately available.

Payne is a former Cardinal and will be Louisville’s first black head coach. He’s returning to his alma mater after nearly two seasons as an assistant with the NBA’s New York Knicks. He also spent 10 seasons on Calipari’s staff at UK and another five at Oregon.