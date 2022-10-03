University of Kentucky’s 5th annual Tree Week set for Oct. 8-16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky’s fifth annual Tree Week begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 16.

Tree Week will include various activities, like plantings, tours, hikes, tree walks, education programs, art and yoga — with more than 60 events scheduled.

UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment; College of Medicine; College of Arts and Sciences; Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government; Lexington Public Library; Fayette County Public Schools; merchants; nature centers and community and nonprofit organizations are all involved in the week-long celebration organized by UK’s Urban Forest Initiative and the community-led Tree Week Planning Team.

The university says organizers will plant three trees for three different reasons to celebrate the week: one will recognize Tree Week, the second will honor outgoing LFUCG council member Susan Lamb and the third will symbolize the role trees play in mitigating the effects of climate change.

To learn more about Tree Week, the activities planned and to register, visit https://ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek.