University of Kentucky students graduate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s graduation day for University of Kentucky students!

The 2022 UK commencement ceremonies took place at Rupp Arena Friday.

UK says 1,200 graduates are getting their diplomas.

There were two ceremonies today, the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 3 p.m.

We caught up with some graduates who talked about the big day.

“It feels amazing. I graduated with my undergrad in 2020 so I didn’t get the experience of actually graduating. To be able to come here and get my master’s with my classmates is really exciting. I’m gonna continue to work in geriatrics because that’s what I’m really passionate about; just continue to do that and see what I can make out of that,” said Colleen Sosnoski.

The ceremonies were livestreamed on UK’s YouTube channel.