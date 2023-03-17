University of Kentucky Police Department adds new explosives detection K-9







LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky Police Department recently welcomed a new K-9 to its Explosives Detection Division, a black lab named Luna.

Luna was imported from the Netherlands and is a about a year and a half old. She’s trained in Dutch commands.

K-9 Luna is paired with Officer Wakefield, who are both working on their national certification through the North American Police Work Dog Association. She joins K-9s Junior, Kinder and Pip to aid in the detection of explosives, tracking and evidence recovery.

Wakefield says in her free time, Luna loves going on walks and playing at the dog park.