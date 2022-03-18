University of Kentucky NCAA Tournament Loss Causes Grief for Fans and Retailers

Championship Team Apparel for the Wildcat Will Have To Be Stored Away Until Next Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When Kentucky lost last night to Saint Peter’s in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, so did retailers who sell wildcat merchandise.

For example, when UK’s undefeated team lost in the National Semi-Final to Wisconsin in 2015, industry insiders estimated that defeat cost UK as much as $1.5 million dollars in royalty fees and cost retailers $5 million dollars in championship gear, according to ESPN.

Last night’s loss is not nearly as dramatic as the one in 2015, but there will still be an impact on merchandise revenue. This end of the season means fans won’t watch the cats win a title and businesses won’t be bringing in champion team merchandise, irreplaceable items for avid fans like Ken Jewell.

“I have a couple of sweatshirts, several t-shirts a couple of caps,” he adds.

We reached out to several retailers but none would talk about the financial impact of last night’s first round upset loss. It seems likely that sales will slump until the excitement builds in the run up to next year’s season. Just like the fans, businesses may just have to wait until the team earns a title next time

For fans like Jewell, he refuses to store his wildcat wear for that long and instead visited in the University of Kentucky bookstore to buy more. He says win or lose, his heart still beats blue

“We may be sad for a couple of days but..I’m a lifetime UK fan, that’s not going to change because of one loss,” says Jewell.