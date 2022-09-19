University of Kentucky hits fall record enrollment numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky has hit record fall enrollment and graduation numbers.

In a release from Friday, Sept. 16, UK broke its record for first-year student enrollment, underrepresented minority student enrollment and six-year graduation rates.

The university also reached nearly 7,600 degrees conferred, an increase of more than 1,700 over the last 10 years and the first time UK crossed 7,500 degrees granted.

Details of the preliminary enrollment report include:

First-year preliminary fall enrollment numbers show 6,120 first-year students — a record number, nearly 800 more than the previous high in 2019. Similarly, overall preliminary enrollment is also at a record high of nearly 33,000 students, up nearly 5% over last year

UK’s six-year graduation rate is now at nearly 69% — a record — and more than 10% points higher than it was a decade ago. Four-year-and-five-year graduation rates are also at record levels. In fact, the four-year graduation rate — 55% — is 23 percentage points higher than it was in 2010

Overall, preliminary enrollment for underrepresented minority students (URM — the state’s term for students of color) is up 7% from the previous year; students of color now represent more than 16% of the student body. First-year preliminary URM numbers are up nearly 24% over the previous year and represent 18% of the freshman class this fall

Almost 25% of UK’s first-year class are first-generation students, consistent with the overall student population and with numbers over the last several years

“The future of our state — and the role we must play in advancing Kentucky — is understood most clearly in the students we prepare, not simply for jobs and careers, but for lives of meaning and purpose,” Capilouto said. “We expect the students we are educating today to be those who will create and lead a Kentucky that is healthier, wealthier and wiser tomorrow.”