University of Kentucky graduates celebrate accomplishments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky began its commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 17.

Graduating from college is a great honor for those who have spent their time and effort working to earn a degree. For many, walking across the commencement stage feels like the end of a long journey.

“Yeah, it feels pretty awesome,” exclaimed Seth Morris, a UK graduate. “Got my B.S.W. and that was four years, then this was another year so I’m really super excited to finally be done for good hopefully.”

Other graduates who earned their master’s degrees are especially grateful for this ceremony after dealing with the pandemic.

“It feels great, cause especially, I just finished my masters so doing the undergrad, not being able to do our graduation because of all the COVID stuff, it feels nice to finally do something that’s in-person,” said Avery Childress, who graduated with a master’s degree in biomedical sciences.

Receiving a college degree also holds great significance to those who are one of the first to do so in their families, as well as following in their footsteps.

“I’m the second in my family to graduate with a master’s degree. So, I’m just following my mom. She graduated in May of 2021,” said Tori Magnett. “So, I’m really proud and excited and excited to get started with my career.”

Of course, the accomplishments of the graduates are felt by their families knowing the impact their loved one will make on the community.

“It’s great,” said Tori Collins, whose younger brother graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. “My father and I both graduated from Kentucky, so it’s great to see him do the same and we’re so excited for him and happy for all his accomplishments and ready for him to hit the road and get to the real world.”