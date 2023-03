University of Kentucky cancels classes beginning at noon for rest of day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky canceled in-person classes beginning at 12 p.m. for the rest of the day ahead of likely severe weather.

On-campus employees are dismissed at 12 as well, except designated Plan B.

UK HealthCare will remain open.

For more information, head to www.uky.edu/alert.

