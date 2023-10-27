University of Kentucky breaks ground on new health building

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): The University of Kentucky held their groundbreaking ceremony for the new Health Education building. The facility, slated to cover 500,000 square feet, will become a prominent landmark located across University Drive from University Flats once it opens.

Dr. Chipper Griffith, Dean of the College of Medicine, says, “we have such healthcare needs in the commonwealth that was magnified by the COVID epidemic. It’s just gotten worse and worse we have so many folks that need our care.”

According to Griffith, the building will be the largest academic building in the history of the University. He says this will allow the university to increase their class size from 200 to 250 students. “What does that mean? Well, if you think about this, 50 positions,” he said. “If each of them takes care of, let’s say, 5,000 patients in their doctorate lifetime, that’s 250,000 more people that have a doctor just in one year of this training year. Over four years that’s a million.”

Griffith says the facility will be the hub of training and education for the next generation of health professionals in the Commonwealth. The building will include public health, health sciences and nursing programs.to help address the ongoing shortage of healthcare workers, including physicians, nurses, and physical therapists.

“This is going to change the access to healthcare for so many of our patients in the Commonwealth,” he said. “Just with this building alone, we’re going to be one of the largest medical schools alone, right here in Kentucky.”

The health building is scheduled for completion in Fall 2026.