University of Kentucky athletes help with Hanukkah celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the seventh night of Hanukkah, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin with the Chabad of the Bluegrass joined the Jewish community in Triangle Park to light the menorah. Rabbi Litvin has led the Jewish people in many public menorah lightings this Hanukkah.

He welcomes community members to light the candles with him like Lexington mayor Linda Gorton, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, and Saturday night, University of Kentucky athletes. Hanukkah concludes Sunday and a big celebration will be held in Triangle Park with Mayor Gorton and Governor Andy Beshear helping light the final candle.

“It’s nice to bring Hanukkah to people that like it but might not do it themselves at home so easier for them to do it here with us,” says Howard Markowitz, celebrating in Triangle Park.