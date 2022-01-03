Universal pre-K, medicinal marijuana among Democrats’ legislative goals

Expanded voter access, governor's emergency powers also on list

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the eve of the state Legislature going into session, Democratic leaders in the state Senate and House issued several priorities Monday during a Capitol press conference.

The list includes some issues that have bipartisan support such as universal pre-K, legalizing medicinal marijuana and sports wagering. But the list also includes some controversial items that likely will face opposition from Republicans who have a super majority in both chambers. That’s especially true for restoring the governor’s emergency powers.

The issues include:

Codifying popular items in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), such as prohibitions against using preexisting conditions to not issue a policy or drop an individual due to their health condition, requiring preventative services at no cost, and allowing dependents to remain on insurance until 26 years old;

Expanding voter access by extending polling hours, allowing same day registration, and enhancing absentee voting and early in-person voting; and automatically restoring voting rights for nonviolent and nonsexual felony offenders after serving sentence, probation, or parole;

Universal Pre-K;

Allowing the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to regulate the licensure and operation of sports wagering, fantasy contests, and online poker gaming;

Legalizing medicinal marijuana; and

Restoring the emergency powers to the Governor.

“These issues are popular across the Commonwealth,” said Senate Democratic Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville. “After careful consideration, deliberation, and speaking with constituents, we feel the proposals we have laid out empower individuals and help our state move forward. We are hopeful that some, if not all, can advance with bipartisan work and support from our Republican colleagues in the Senate and House.”

Democratic members intend to file several bills in both chambers regarding the aforementioned topics. House Democratic Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Louisville, also expressed the importance of passing legislation that uplifts individuals and our state.

“There is great need for these proposals, which have had wide support from across the commonwealth over the years,” said House Democratic Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Louisville. “I’m hoping we can get behind these bills as a legislature, because they will raise much-needed revenue, provide medicinal relief, protect healthcare, restore long-standing gubernatorial powers and enhance voter access.”

The proposals will now be considered by the Kentucky General Assembly during the 2022 Regular Session.