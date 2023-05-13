UnityFest honors gun violence victims

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington radio DJ, entertainer, and activist Kash Lovee understands the impacts gun violence can have on a family. She lost her brother and cousin within one week of each other in 2021 in separate shooting incidents.

“We’ve lost so many people as a city, as a state, and as a society. And when you look around at the community, you know, we’re still grieving,” says Kash Lovee.

Following those tragedies, she wanted to come up with a way to help the community heal. One year ago, she founded UnityFest, a collaboration with Radio Lex that brought the Lexington community together in an effort to stand against gun violence.

The event returned for its second year Friday night, this time at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. It was an evening full of entertainment, featuring twenty two acts performing on stage. It showcased the talent of dance teams, Indie artists, and country, hip hop and pop singers around the state.

Money raised helps benefit gun violence prevention and intervention programs.

“Everyone is doing their best to continue to have life go on. But there is a level of trauma and and a level of pain. But when you see things like this, it brings joy,” says Kash Lovee.

The event ran from 7-10:30 p.m and included free child care, a food bar, and a night of unity.

So far in 2023, Lexington has experienced seven homicides and 28 shootings, along with the recent mass shooting in Louisville.

Kash Lovee hopes the event spreads an even bigger message that gun violence needs to end.

“Think before you pull the trigger. Think long-term, not momentary. And realize that that bullet doesn’t only effect that victim, it affects many other people,” says Kash Lovee.