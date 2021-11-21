Uniting in the fight for violence reduction

Saturday, ONE Lexington and its community partners hosted the Black Men United Youth Engagement Fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People in the community are coming together to stand against youth gun violence.

Saturday, ONE Lexington and its community partners hosted the Black Men United Youth Engagement Fair at the University of Kentucky Cornerstone Building. More than 100 Black men attended the event. The event provided opportunities for community engagement in the fight for youth violence reduction.

This year, Lexington has experienced 32 homicides. ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama says this violence impacts Black males on both sides of the trigger.

“The majority of the homicides this year have unfortunately impacted Black males, so though we want everybody to be a part of this fight, we think it’s important to intentionally charge our Black men in our community to step up, because our young people who are caught in this cycle of violence can identify with these men,” said Carama.

The event featured five organizations who spoke about ways to get involved in the fight against youth gun violence. Fayette County Public Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters the YMCA, and other community and governmental organizations were in attendance.

“I think, you know, when you look at the numbers, because members of underserved communities, which oftentimes are disproportionately people of color, are caught in a cycle of violence. They need to see people like them doing positive things,” said Carama.

The event lasted from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. Saturday.