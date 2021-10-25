United Healthcare; Volunteers of America

United Healthcare and Volunteers of America collaborating to address vaccine hesitancy, vaccine availability and the health of Kentuckians on ABC 36.

If you have a United Healthcare plan,you will have $0 cost-share (co payment, coinsurance or deductible) on COVID-19 vaccinations, no matter where you get vaccinated.

·For members age 65+ or in Dual Complete plans, transportation and scheduling programs to support members are available to remove any barriers to vaccination.