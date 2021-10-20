United Healthcare; Kentucky Equal Justice Center

Kentucky Equal Justice is providing vaccine resources and trusted information to our region. And here with us today is Miranda Brown, with Kentucky Equal Justice, sponsored by United Healthcare.

If you have a United Healthcare plan,you will have $0 cost-share (copayment, coinsurance or deductible) on COVID-19 vaccinations, no matter where you get vaccinated.

For members age 65+ or in Dual Complete plans, transportation and scheduling programs to support members are available to remove any barriers to vaccination.