United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to computer issue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — United Airlines issued a nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, the Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News.

All flights were halted for about an hour.

United said in a statement that it was “experiencing a systemwide technology issue.”

It’s unclear what the computer issue was.

Planes on the ground are being held, while flights currently in the air continued “to their destination as planned,” the airline said.

Two United departures scheduled for this afternoon/evening from Lexington were going to potentially be impacted, Blue Grass Airport Community Relations Manager Lauren White told ABC 36.