Unemployment down in most Kentucky counties for February

Woodford County had the lowest jobless rate and Magoffin County the highest in the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Unemployment rates rose in six counties, fell in 112 counties, and stayed the same in two counties between February 2021 and February 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.7%. It was followed by Fayette, Oldham, Scott and Todd counties, 3% each; and Boone, Jessamine, Logan, Shelby and Simpson counties, 3.2% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.7%. It was followed by Elliott County, 11.1%; Breathitt County, 9.3%; Carter County, 9%; Martin County, 8.7%; Lewis County, 8.4%; Menifee County, 7.3%; and Harlan, Lawrence and Leslie counties, 7.1% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4% for February 2022, and 4.1% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted February 2022 unemployment rate was released on March 24, 2021, and can be viewed at kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=551.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.