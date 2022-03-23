UK’s Wyatt Hudepohl earns first collegiate victory on the mound 7-5 over Morehead State

Lexington-native Tyler Guilfoil earned his first save at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Wyatt Hudepohl earned his first collegiate victory with a masterful effort out of the bullpen and Lexington native Tyler Guilfoil locked down his first save at Kentucky (15-7) as the Wildcats halted their four-game skid with a 7-5 victory over Morehead State at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday.

Hudepohl pitched 3.1 innings of one-hit baseball in relief of starter Seth Logue , striking out four along the way. He left a pair of runners stranded in scoring position in the fourth inning and retired 10 of the 11 batters he faced.

Guilfoil became the first Lexington native since Carson Coleman in 2019 to earn a save for the hometown Cats, generating a double play grounder and strikeout to end the game. Previously, the Lafayette High School product was Lipscomb’s closer before transferring back to UK.

The Cats fell behind 3-0 but again authored a comeback, scoring seven unanswered before the Eagles added two in the ninth inning.

NOTES

Kentucky now has 1,997 all-time victories, three shy of 2,000.

Kentucky is 106-34 in non-conference games under Coach Nick Mingione , including 92-13 vs. non-Power Five opponents. UK is 13-2 in such games in 2022.

, including 92-13 vs. non-Power Five opponents. UK is 13-2 in such games in 2022. UK has scored in 265 of 268 games in Mingione’s tenure.

Mingione now has 158 wins, fourth on UK’s all-time list. He needs six wins to move into third.

UK is 27-of-30 on stole base attempts this season.

The UK pitchers have struck out 237 in 22 games.

earned his first career save at UK. Junior IF Chase Estep went 2-of-3 with a pair of walks. He has a 22-game reached base safely streak. He has a hit in 19 of the last 20 games. He has 11 multi-hit games this season and 22 in his career.

Senior UT Kirk Liebert went 2-of-4 with two RBI and a walk. He has two multi-hit and two multi-RBI games this season.

went 2-of-4 with two RBI and a walk. Senior C Alonzo Rubalcaba went 2-of-3 with two RBI and a walk. He has reached base safely in 15 straight games. He has three multi-hit games this season. He has seven multi-RBI games this season.

To view the box score, click here.

ON DECK

Kentucky hosts No. 14 Georgia this weekend. First pitch on Friday is at 6:30 p.m. ET on the SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).