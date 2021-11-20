UK’s Tori Herman finishes 17th at NCAA Cross Country Championships

Herman’s 17th-place finish is the second-best finish for a Wildcat in the past eight years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (UK Athletics) — Sophomore Tori Herman and senior Perri Bockrath of University of Kentucky women’s cross country concluded their 6,000-meter race with 17th and 111th place finishes at NCAA Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Region Park on Saturday morning.

Herman’s 17th-place finish is the highest since Cally Macumber finished 13th at NCAA Championships in 2013 and her 19:44.4 run was a personal best by 25 seconds.

Herman, who ran in her first NCAA Championship race, is the second Wildcat to place in the top 20 in the last 20 years and has the second-fastest finish at NCAA Championships in that same time period. Macumber ran 19:42.2 in her sixth-place finish in 2012.

Bockrath concluded her first NCAA Cross Country Championships with a 111th place finish (20:34.1).

Assistant coach for cross country and distance Hakon DeVries is very happy with Herman’s run.

“I’m extremely proud of the toughness that Tori showed today,” DeVries said. “To be fearless like that and believe in yourself and your training is truly special.”

“I know she’s so proud of 17th but also hungry to be better in the future and improve that finish, which is a great mindset to have. I’m very fortunate to work with an athlete as driven as she is.”

He also expressed his belief in Bockrath’s motivation and hard work.

“She made breakthrough after breakthrough which is clear from her All-SEC and All-Region recognition,” DeVries said. “She’s going to learn from today and be motivated for track season as well as next year.”

“This won’t be her last NCAA Championship. I know that this is just the beginning for her.”

Both runners have ran as the fastest and second-fastest for Kentucky all season long. Herman has had three top five finishes, including a win at the Commodore Classic, fifth at SEC Championships and third at NCAA Southeast Regionals.

Bockrath has finished closely behind Herman with her best finish and personal best 6K time coming at NAA Southeast Regionals where she finished ninth (20:21.1).

Next Up

Kentucky cross country has now concluded their season and will transition to the indoor track season, which begins at University of Louisville on Saturday, December 11.