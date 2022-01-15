UK’s Steiner runs world-leading 200m, UKTF earns eight wins

Day One of Jim Green Invitational; Saturday’s events begin at 11 a.m. with the women’s shot put and conclude with the 4x400m at 4:15.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) — Abby Steiner ran a world-leading 200-meter time, 22.58, to highlight the University of Kentucky track & field teams’ first day of the Jim Green Invitational. Wildcats earned eight event wins including impressive individual performances from Kennedy Lightner and Masai Russell, in addition to Steiner’s world-class run. Saturday’s events begin at 11 a.m. ET with the women’s shot put and conclude with the 4x400m at 4:15. Fifteen teams, including Kentucky, will compete throughout the day.

Night One

Steiner picked up where she left off late last year, winning the 200m in 22.58, only .20 off from her co-collegiate record 22.38 recorded in the gold-medal run at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships. Steiner’s time is fastest in the world so far early in this season considering performances registered on TFRRS and Tilastopaja as of Friday evening. Steiner’s early form suggests the historic times she ran during the championship portion of the last season are well within her sights. Even though the 200m is sparsely competed as an indoor event outside North America, Steiner’s first two competitions of the season are an ominous statement of intent, ability and potential.

Lightner won the 300m with a time of 32.75, the fifth-fastest in collegiate history and second-fastest in Kentucky history. He was previously the third-fastest 300m runner in Kentucky history after running 33.07 at the Cardinal Classic, but surpassed Lance Lang’s 33.04 to move into second all-time for UK.

Hurdler Masai Russell ran three events: the 60m, 60m hurdles and 200m. She finished second behind Steiner in the 200m with a personal best of 23.60, won the 60m hurdles prelims in 8.24 seconds and earned second in the 60m prelim race; an event she does not typically run. She will run in both the 60m and 60m hurdles semifinals on Saturday morning.

The first win of the night came from Michael Browning in the weight throw where he threw a personal best 63’11.85“/19.50m, improving upon his currently held sixth-best weight throw in UK history.

Dwight St. Hillaire impressed in the 200m, winning the race in 21.02 seconds.

Siobhan Szerencsits won the pole vault for the second meet in a row, notching a height of 13’9.25”/4.20m.

Senior Alexis Holmes won the 300m with a fast time of 37.37.

UKTF also won both the men’s and women’s distance medley relays. The women’s team featuring Rachel Boice, Karimah Davis, Phoebe McCowan and Tori Herman won with a time of 11:22.68.

The men’s DMR of Dylan Allen, Beck O’Daniel, Jacob Brizendine and Ethan Kern finished the race in 10:03.32.

Myles Anders was fastest qualifier in the 60m prelims (6.675) who narrowly beat out Lance Lang (6.678) for the top seed going into tomorrow’s semifinals.