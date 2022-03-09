UK’s Seth Logue shuts down Murray State in 9-1 win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Seth Logue was nearly untouchable and Chase Estep picked up right where he left off last week as Kentucky avenged a loss last season in a 9-1 victory over Murray State at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday.

Logue pitched a career-high 7.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts as he turned in his third straight outstanding start on the mound. He has both of the Wildcats’ quality starts (at least 6 innings and three or fewer earned runs) as UK (11-2) continued its strong start to the season.

Murray State took a 1-0 lead when a two-out walk scored on a ball to right field but got nothing else, as Logue settled in and eventually gave way to relievers Mason Hazelwood and Tyler Guilfoil .

NOTES

Kentucky now is 102-32 vs. non-conference opponents during coach Nick Mingione ‘s tenure, including 79-15 at home and 88-12 vs. non-Power Five opponents.

Sophomore RHP Seth Logue pitched a career-high seven innings, striking out eight. He has thrown both starts of six innings by UK pitchers this season.

pitched a career-high seven innings, striking out eight. Junior IF Chase Estep went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI. He has a career-long and team-best 11-game hit streak. He has a 12-game reached base safely streak. Estep followed up his SEC Player of the Week honor by driving in the Cats’ first run. He had his sixth multi-hit and sixth multi-RBI effort of the season. Senior IF Jacob Plastiak is currently riding a career-long 16-game reached safely streak. He has six multi-RBI games this season and 10 for his career.

Senior C Alonzo Rubalcaba has a career-high seven-game hit streak.

has a career-high seven-game hit streak. Senior DH Oraj Anu has 79 career hits, 21 from becoming the 56 th member of the school’s 100-hit club.

has 79 career hits, 21 from becoming the 56 member of the school’s 100-hit club. Junior IF Ryan Ritter has reached base safely in 16 straight games. He has six multi-hit games this season and 19 in his career.

ON DECK

Kentucky hosts Ohio on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).