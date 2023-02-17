UK’s Memorial Coliseum to undergo renovation. Here’s what it will look like































LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky’s Memorial Coliseum will soon see an $82 million renovation, aimed at “fully modernizing” the original 1950 building.

UK’s Athletics Committee endorsed the renovation Thursday. Memorial Coliseum is home to four UK women’s sports teams, numerous campus events and a place to honor Kentuckians who have died in military service.

The renovation will expand the ability to host campus events like guest speakers and seminars, the arts, step shows and student-led philanthropic events like DanceBlue and Greek Sing; and an upgraded memorial to honor men and women who died in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and subsequent military service, according to UK Athletics. It will also include modern seating, security, lighting and sound.

The project is set to begin in March, with hopes of the athletic competition areas to be complete by fall of 2024, pending a final nod from the University Board of Trustees.