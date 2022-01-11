UK’s leading rusher returning for another season

Chris Rodriquez made the announcement Monday on Twitter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky’s leading rusher from the past two seasons announced on Twitter Monday he’s returning for another season as a Wildcat.

Running back Chris Rodriquez saying on social media, “I know coming back will make me better, not only for myself, but also my team and the people around me.”

‘C-Rod’ rushed for more than 1,300 yards and ten touchdowns this past season. One of those touchdown’s came from six yards out and proved to be the game winning score in Kentucky’s 20-17 victory over Iowa on New Year’s Day in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Kentucky finished the season with a 10-3 record.