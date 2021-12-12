UK’s Abby Steiner breaks 300-meter collegiate track record at Cardinal Classic

The Wildcats broke three school records and earned 22 event wins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (UK Athletics) — Kentucky track & field senior Abby Steiner broke the 300-meter collegiate record running a lap in a half in 35.80 at the Cardinal Classic.

Steiner broke Nebraska’s Merlene Ottey’s 40-year-old record of 35.83. Steiner also broke Sydney McLaughlin’s school record, and along with Dezerea Bryant, Kentucky now has three of the top six indoor 300m performers in collegiate history, although the race is not run at the NCAA Championships.

Freshman Luke Brown broke the school record in the triple jump with a jump of 51’8.25”/15.75m, breaking 2004 Olympic long jump gold medalist Dwight Philips’ 24-year-old school record.

The Wildcats won 22 of 36 events, broke three school records and notched a few results on the UK all-time top-10 performers’ list.

Tokyo Olympian Dwight St. Hillaire improved his own 300m school record with a winning time of 32.70 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in collegiate history.

St. Hillaire was the first finisher among a stacked 300m race with four more Wildcats finishing with all-time top-10 times for Kentucky. Lance Lang finished second with a time of 33.04, second fastest in school history. Kennedy Lightner was third in the race (33.07) and now third-fastest for Kentucky all-time. Jacob Smith finished in fourth (33.86) earning a spot as the fifth-quickest 300m runner in UK history, and lastly Langston Jackson finished fifth (34.28) for the sixth-best 300m spot in UK history.

Siobhan Szerencsits won the pole vault with a vault of 14’2.5”/4.33m, improving upon her own No. 2 all-time spot for Kentucky.

Michael Browning won the men’s weight throw with a personal best of 65’5.5”/19.95m. That throw earned him the No. 6 spot on the UK all-time list.

Tai Brown improved on his own No. 5 Kentucky all-time spot in the 60m hurdles when he won the event in 7.80 seconds. His previous personal best was 7.81.

Bryanna Lucas had a strong run in the women’s 1k race, winning the race with the sixth-fastest time in UK history (2:50.38).

2020 SEC 400m Champion Alexis Holmes made her return to the track, earning a win in the 500m (1:12.59).

In the women’s weight throw, Jade Gates won with a throw of 62’11.25”/19.18m. In second place, Simi Akinrinsola threw for 61’11.5”/18.88m, a personal best and eighth-best for Kentucky all time.

Some more event winners were Anthaya Charlton with a personal best in the long jump (19’8”/5.99m), Brian Faust in the 500m (1:02.13), Masai Russell in the 60m hurdles (8.16), Shadajah Ballard in the 60m (7.38) and Langston Jackson in the 60m (6.71).

Joeseph Jardine (pole vault, 6’4.75”/5.00m), Molly Leppelmeier (shot put, 49’7.25”/15.12m), Kaylyn Heath (200m, 23.91) and Myles Anders (200m, 21.02) also won their respective events.

Dajour Miles followed immediately behind Steiner in the 300m, finishing second in 37.62 seconds for the fourth-fastest time in the event in Kentucky history.