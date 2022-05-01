Ukrainian Pentecostal Church hosts second bake sale for Ukraine

Proceeds will go to Ukrainian refugees and the relief for the ongoing war

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The community in Jessamine County community is coming together to support those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church held its second bake sale Saturday with all proceeds going to war relief and refugees in Ukraine.

The line for the bake sale went out the door of the church for the homemade traditional Ukrainian breads, pastries, cakes, and cookies. Organizers say more than 100 women volunteered their time to help bake the food sold, and people could use Venmo, CashApp, or cash to make a donation. A lunch that also supported efforts in Ukraine was served.

Organizers say the event took the church several days to put together, and the whole church participated, saying it helps keep the congregation’s connection to the conflict person, particularly for the children.

“The majority of our people, I would say 99 percent even 100 percent of the people in our church have relatives in Ukraine, even coworkers. But the little kids haven’t been to Ukraine. But by participating in something they feel like they’re contributing to it and maybe even getting to know it a little more,” said organizer Zoriana Selepina.

The church asks for continued prayer for the ongoing conflict.