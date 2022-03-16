Ukraine’s video message to America

A heartbreaking look at Ukraine before and after Russia's invasion
Al Greenfield,

Washington, D.C. (WTVQ News)  During a live address to a joint session of Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea for more help in turning back the Russian invasion of his country.  The address included a video made by his government drawing attention to Ukraine before and after the invasion.

Watch the unedited video in its entirety here.  WARNING:  Some of the images are difficult to watch and may not be suitable for all viewers.

