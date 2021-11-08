UK women’s tennis wraps up fall season in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVQ/UK Athletics) – In its final showing of the fall season, the University of Kentucky women’s tennis team competed at the Miami Invitational this past weekend at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Miami, Florida.

“We finished our fall season on a high note, and our performances showed great promise,” said head coach Carlos Drada . “We are now aware of the important aspects that we will improve upon as we prepare for the spring season.”

Although the first day of competition was cancelled due to inclement weather, the Wildcats collected five wins in singles action on the second day from Carlota Molina , Carla Girbau , Fiona Arrese , Florencia Urrutia , and Lidia Gonzalez . Girbau and Urrutia also teamed up to defeat Columbia’s Rachele Rimondini and Melissa Sakar, 6-3, in doubles.

Urrutia bested Columbia’s Clarine Lerby, 6-0, 3-0, in singles action on day three while Gonzalez also defeated the Lions’ Shivani Amineni, 6-4, 6-2. The tandem of Molina and Elizabeth Stevens picked up a doubles victory over Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson of Miami, 6-4.

Day Two

Singles

Molina (Kentucky) def. Engelmann (Barry) 6-4, 6-3

Bhan (Columbia) def. Stevens (Kentucky) 7-5, 6-3

Girbau (Kentucky) def. Bosnjak (Barry) 6-3, 6-2

Arrese (Kentucky) def. Zhang (Columbia) 6-3, 6-3

Urrutia (Kentucky) def. Moosbacher (Barry) 6-0, 6-4

Gonzalez (Kentucky) def. Wood (Columbia) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Girbau/Urrutia (Kentucky) def. Rimondini/Sakar (Columbia) 6-3

Beck/Bilokin (Duke) def. Molina/Stevens (Kentucky) 6-2

Farfan/Moosbacher (Barry) def. Arrese/Gonzalez (Kentucky) 6-2

Day Three

Singles

#28 Beck (Duke) def. Molina (Kentucky) 6-0, 6-2

#25 Chen (Duke) def. Stevens (Kentucky) 6-3, 6-1

Kerr (Columbia) def. Girbau (Kentucky) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1

Sakar (Columbia) def. Arrese (Kentucky) 6-1, 6-4

Urrutia (Kentucky) def. Lerby (Columbia) 6-0, 3-0, retired

Gonzalez (Kentucky) def. Amineni (Columbia) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

Molina/Stevens (Kentucky) def. Achong/Richardson (Miami) 6-4

Khodan/Tahan (Miami) def. Arrese/Gonzalez (Kentucky) 6-1

Boch-Collins/Pfennig (Miami) def. Girbau/Urrutia (Kentucky) 6-2

