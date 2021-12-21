UK women’s tennis schedule is served for 2022

The Wildcats will host 17 of 24 regular season matches at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – The University of Kentucky women’s tennis team has released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 spring season, as announced by head coach Carlos Drada on Tuesday. The schedule consists of 24 regular season matches, with the Wildcats hosting 17 of those at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.

The season gets underway with back-to-back doubleheaders at home, as UK first goes against East Tennessee State and Belmont on Jan. 14 followed by matches with Miami Ohio and Bellarmine on Jan. 16. The Wildcats then face their first road test on Jan. 21 at Notre Dame before returning home on Jan. 23 to take on Indiana.

The Wildcats resume doubleheader contests on Feb. 13 against Penn State and Western Kentucky before hosting Ohio State on Feb. 18. Kentucky then rounds out its non-conference slate on Feb. 20 in Lexington by hosting West Virginia and Austin Peay.

Southeastern Conference play begins on March 4 with a trip to Alabama to face off with the Crimson Tide before traveling to Auburn on March 6. The Wildcats then have 11-straight matchups versus SEC foes, which features road matches at LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Tennessee.

The Wildcats are set to host Missouri, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State during league action. UK concludes the regular season with matches against the Rebels and Bulldogs on April 15 and April 17, respectively, at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.

The 2022 SEC Tournament is scheduled for April 20-24 in Gainesville, Florida, with all 14 conference teams being guaranteed at least one match.

The full 2022 schedule can be found here.

The Wildcats posted a 16-9 overall mark with a 6-7 record in SEC play in 2021. The season was one for the record books, as Arrese and Akvile Paražinskaite earned the No. 1 seed in the doubles draw for the NCAA Championships. The duo were the first Wildcats to be ranked No. 1 since 2016 and the first with Drada at the helm.

UK returns six players from last year’s roster, including All-American and All-SEC First Team selection Fiona Arrese. The program has also welcomed three newcomers this season in Ellie Eades, Lidia Gonzalez, and Florencia Urrutia.

For the latest on the Kentucky women’s tennis program, follow @UKWomensTennis on Twitter and on Instagram, on Facebook, and on the web at UKathletics.com.