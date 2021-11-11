UK women’s soccer team captain named to CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Athletics) – University of Kentucky women’s soccer player Marissa Bosco was selected to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team, which was announced by CoSIDA on Thursday.

The 2021 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Bosco will now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot with honorees being announced in early December.

Bosco has compiled a 3.95 grade point average as a graduate student obtaining her master’s degree in counseling psychology. In 2020, she earned her undergraduate degree in psychology with a minor in journalism while accumulating a 3.57 GPA.

A native of St. Charles, Illinois, Bosco has also been named to the Southeastern Conference Fall Sports Academic Honor Roll four times during her career.

On the pitch, Bosco earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2016 and logged nearly 5,400 minutes during her time as a Wildcat. She concluded her playing career with 11 goals – including a season-high four this year – and 10 assists, appearing as a starter in all but five matches of the 74 games she played in.

Bosco has also served as team captain for the past five seasons.

For the latest on the Kentucky women’s soccer program, follow @UKWomensSoccer on Twitter and on Instagram, on Facebook and on the web at UKathletics.com.