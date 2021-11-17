UK women’s soccer adds six players to 2022 roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky women’s soccer program has added six newcomers to its 2022 roster during the fall signing period, as announced by interim head coach Paul Babba on Wednesday.

The signees represent four different states — Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee. The class also features one forward, one defender, and four midfielders.

“We are excited about this group of student-athletes that will be joining us in 2022. With four midfielders, a forward, and a defender, this class meets some specific needs that we felt we had to address,” said Babba. “This class adds quality, versatility, and depth, but most importantly, these are players that we know are the right fit for our program here at Kentucky. Being a Wildcat is special, and these players have earned it.”

Maddie Eastman is a midfielder/defender from Charlotte, N.C. She played on the Charlotte Soccer academy club team and went to Charlotte Country Day School.

Eastman earned All-Conference, All-Region and All-State honors. She was named Co-MVP and to the “Best 18” list in North Carolina. Eastman was her high school team captain, as well as the leading scorer.

“Maddie is a versatile player who can play a defensive role or in a midfield role. Her reading of the game, strength in the challenge, and anticipation in defensive situations enables her to prevent scoring opportunities while providing great support and protection for her teammates,” Babba said. “Maddie has also shown a high level of understanding of her role and responsibilities when in possession, knowing when to progress and join the play and assist the team in keeping possession to create opportunities.”

Mya Gerak of Villa Hills, Ky. is a defender who played for the Kings Hammer Soccer Club. She attended Dixie Heights High School.

Gerak landed on the 2020-21 high school ‘Players to Watch’ list. She was a part of the 2021 Regional League and Great Lakes Conference club champions along with the 2020 Midwest Regional league champions. Gerak was also named team captain.

“Mya is a player that we see most often being used as an outside back because of her power and overall fitness. She enjoys 1v1 defending, is tough in a tackle, but also has the ability to support the attack when the team goes forward,” commented Babba. “Mya also has experience playing as a center back, where her strength in the air and tackling also makes her excel. With this versatility, we see Mya adding quality in multiple positions.”

Mallory Glass is a midfielder from Louisville who played for the Racing Louisville Academy club team. Glass went to school at the Sacred Heart Academy.

Glass has earned a variety of accolades, including 2020-21 Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year; 2021 Kentucky Youth Soccer Player of the Year; 2020, 2021 High School All-American and All South Region Team selection and 2020 United Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year.

“Mallory brings outstanding technical attributes and high tactical knowledge. She possesses all the necessary qualities both on and off the field that will no doubt make a significant contribution to our program,” said Babba. “Mallory’s willingness to learn and her winning mentality, coupled with her love of the game, will see her develop into a top-level competitive midfield player. Her tenacity and aggression in the challenge brings strength to the midfield area, but she also has the ability to create opportunities and score goals.”

UK gained another midfielder in Maddie Jones from Longwood, Fla. She played for the Orlando City Soccer Club and attended Lake Brantley High School.

Jones was named to the ECNL All-Southeast Conference Team, was a two-time ECNL Southeast All-Conference Team honoree, was selected for the ECNL id2 national training camp and was named team captain and varsity player of the year.

“Maddie is a central midfielder that can find the gaps in a backline with her passing ability. She has the mobility to cover a lot of ground and she enjoys playing box-to-box” Babba said. “We see Maddie as a player who will add an attacking threat with her passing ability, as well as assists, to propel the team further. We have high hopes that Maddie will add value to this squad immediately.”

From Brentwood, Tenn., Haley Hannah is a forward who played for the Tennessee Soccer Club. She went to Brentwood High School.

Hannah earned All-State, All Region and All-District honors and was nominated for the 2021 All-American game. She was chosen to be team captain and was a 2019 state runner-up. The Brentwood native was the leading goal scorer and ranked third in the nation with Brentwood.

“Haley is a forward that likes to play with her back to goal, always looking to connect with teammates. She is strong and has a good finish, always looking to stay in and around the box. She moves well off the ball as well, causing problems for opposition defenders” remarked Babba. “We see Haley as a player that can come in and add quality to our front line immediately.”

Ava Hellner is a midfielder from Waxhaw, N.C. She played for the Charlotte Soccer Academy and attended Providence Day School.

Hellner earned All-State, All-Region and All-Conference honors. She was a 2021 North Carolina 4A state champion, 2017-18 U.S. Soccer Federation Youth National Team ID Center participant and 2016-19 U.S. Youth Futsal National Team captain.

“Ava is a player of high quality who we see helping us here in Lexington immediately. She is a central midfielder that has the mobility to cover a lot of ground and she enjoys playing box to box,” Babba said. “Ava enjoys attacking but is also very in tune to her defensive duties. We see Ava as a player who will add an attacking threat with late runs into the box, as well as assists and goals.”

