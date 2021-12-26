UK women’s game at Auburn postponed by COVID

UK Athletics seeking a replacement opponent, no details to release at this time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Kentucky at Auburn game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

UK Athletics is actively seeking a replacement game for this week and information will be released when details become available.