UK women’s cross country team earn All-SEC honors, back in national top 30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Athletics) – Sophomore Tori Herman of University of Kentucky women’s cross country has been named to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team and senior Perri Bockrath to the All-SEC Second Team.

Herman earned this honor through a fifth-place finish and personal best at SEC Championships, running the 6K with a time of 20:13.2. Bockrath finished 13th with a time of 20:42.2, tying her personal best from Notre Dame.

To be selected for the All-SEC First Team, a runner must finish in the top seven, while the second team is selected from the runners who finish from places eight to 14.

Herman and Bockrath led the Kentucky women to a fourth-place finish at 93 points, the best point total at SEC Championships by UKXC in Coach Hakon DeVries nine years coaching the cross country team.

The sophomore from South Carolina has flourished all season, never placing lower than 22nd (20:16.1) place from the FSU Pre-Nationals 6K and including a win at the Commodore Classic. She has run personal best times in each of the last three meets, two 6K and one 5K personal best, and continues to lead the UKXC women.

Bockrath has consistently run second-fastest for Kentucky all season, including a 52nd (17:04.6) place finish at the Joe Piane Invitational 5K and 51st (20:42.2) place finish at FSU Pre-Nationals.

The University of Kentucky women’s cross country team has also been ranked in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Top 30 at No. 30 in the seventh poll released for the 2021 season. This is the second time Kentucky has been ranked in the top 30 this season, a first for the program in at least 25 years.

The women earned this ranking through a solid team performance in the 6K race at SEC Championships in Columbia, Missouri, where they finished fourth with 93 points and only two points behind third-place Alabama.

All the women’s team’s top five runners finished in the top 33, including Tori Herman, who led the pack with a fifth-place finish (20:13.2), Perri Bockrath (13th), Jenna Gearing (15th), Kaitlyn Lacy (27th) and Rachel Boice (33rd).

The last time women’s cross country was ranked was October 5 when the team was No. 27 following a strong showing at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational where they beat five ranked teams and placed eighth overall. Before that, the women were last ranked when they finished 31st in the final 2008 USTFCCCA ranking.

The top 31 Division I teams after NCAA Regionals will be sent to the 2021 NCAA Championships on Saturday, November 20 in Tallahassee, Florida. Those top 31 teams will be selected on Saturday, November 13.

Next up for Kentucky cross country is the NCAA Southeast Regional Meet, hosted by Kentucky at Tom Sawyer Park in Anchorage, Kentucky on Friday, November 12.