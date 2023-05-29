UK Wildcats selected as top 16 seed; will host NCAA baseball regional

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The University of Kentucky Wildcats has been selected as one of the 16 nationally-seeded NCAA baseball regional host schools.

It was announced by the NCAA Sselection Committee on Sunday.

The rest of the tournament field, including the additional three teams that will begin their championship quest in Lexington, will be announced Monday at noon et on ESPN2’s selection show.

Ticket information, game times and more will be unveiled as soon as that information becomes available and finalized. Games will open at Kentucky Proud Park on Friday, June 2nd. The Wildcats (36-18) are hosting after a regular season campaign that earned them a top five RPI.

This marks the third time in program history it has been selected as a host and first at the park. The Cats also hosted in 2006 and 2017, advancing to the Super Regional round in Coach Nick Mingione’s first season in 2017.

All-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 30 at 9 a.M. Et. All-session tickets include admission for all six/seven games of the regional tournament.

Each session consists of a single game, and the stadium will be cleared between each game. Fans are encouraged to purchase all-session tickets to secure the best seat locations, as all chairbacks will be reserved.

Based on availability, single game tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 9 A.M. Et.

Tickets may be purchased online at ukbaseballtix.com or by calling the UK ticket office at (800) 928-2287, option 4. The Joe Craft Center ticket office will be open this week Tuesday through Thursday from 9 A.M. To 4 P.M. et. If tickets remain, they will also be sold on-site at Kentucky Proud Park beginning two hours prior to the first game each day.