UK welcomes incoming students with Big Blue Move-In

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Beginning Sunday, the University of Kentucky campus has been welcoming new Wildcats to campus through the annual Big Blue Move In

More than 6,000 new and returning students have the chance to move into their residence halls now through Wednesday. Big Blue Move In will include a welcoming ceremony Monday, which will include a ceremony featuring the Wildcat mascot, cheerleaders, marching band, faculty and staff and university leaders.

We spoke with some students and parents today about what it means to finally be on campus..

“Honestly, I just want to get involved, get to know people, and just get my circle here. That’s kind of my main goal for this year. Well, studying of course. For sure, just getting my solid group of friends here,” says incoming freshman Lillian Wehrheim.

“It’s exciting, it’s nerve-wracking. This is our first born. So there is a lot of emotions right now and you know, I’m trying to keep it together,” says Corinne Gillenkirk, who is helping move her son in to the dorms.

U.K. leaders say if you are participating in big blue move in this week or are traveling near campus, you should expect traffic delays.