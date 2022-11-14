UK vs. Tennessee: Big Blue Crush blood drive underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center’s 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive is officially underway.

It’s a friendly competition between University of Kentucky fans and Tennessee Vols fans.

Wildcats are encouraged to donate blood anytime through Friday.

Kentucky’s looking to get its third Big Blue Crush win after losing to the Vols last year — but more importantly, to boost the blood supply for the upcoming holiday season when supply tends to be lower.

Donors can give at any of the eight KBC donor centers or any mobile drive throughout the week.

As an extra incentive, all big blue crush donors will receive a special edition “football school” long-sleeve shirt.

You’ll also be entered to win four tickets to the UK/Louisville football game on Nov. 26 at Kroger Field.

Walk-ins are accepted but you’re encouraged to make an appointment.

To donate, you must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent. Donors can schedule an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.