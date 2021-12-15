UK volleyball’s Stumler and Grome named AVCA second-team All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky Volleyball players Alli Stumler and Emma Grome were both named American Volleyball Coaches’ Association All-Americans, it was announced by the organization Wednesday morning. Both Stumler and Grome were voted to the second team.

Stumler was the AVCA’s Southeast Region Player of the Year, in addition to being voted as the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year, making it the fifth year in a row that a Kentucky player has won both of those awards. She was voted to the All-SEC Team, and now solidifies her spot as one of the best players in the country as a member of the AVCA All-America Team.

Grome, the 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year, was one of only two freshmen in the country to make the first or second team in AVCA All-America voting. Grome during the season averaged 11.5 assists per set with 2.25 digs per set and 0.50 blocks per set, recording one of the best freshman seasons that Kentucky Volleyball player has ever seen.

The honors are Kentucky’s 25th and 26th all-America honors in program history, not including honorable mention players. Stumler ends her career having been an AVCA All-American in three-straight seasons.

Grome becomes the first Kentucky player to be named an AVCA All-American as a freshman since Leah Edmond in 2016.

Kentucky’s Azhani Tealer and Madi Skinner were voted honorable mention by the coaches.