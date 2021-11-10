UK volleyball’s Ali Stumler in Final 10 for 2021 Senior CLASS Award

Stumler a finalist for prestigious award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky Volleyball senior outside hitter Alli Stumler has been named a finalist for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award, Premier Sports Management recently announced. Stumler is one of 10 national finalists for the prestigious award and fans are now able to vote for Alli through an online vote lasting until Dec. 4.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of finalists follows this release.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through December 6th. Fan votes will then be combined with media and Division I head coaches’ votes to determine the winner.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in December.

Stumler is majoring in elementary education, where she boasts a 3.79 GPA. She was named a first team CoSIDA Academic All-American last season. In addition, Stumler was named to the SEC First Year Honor Roll, as well as the SEC Academic Honor Roll in both 2019 and 2020.

Stumler has recorded over 50 hours of community service in Lexington. She has volunteered with God’s Pantry, Picadome Elementary School, the Lexington Hope Center, Breckenridge Elementary Schools, the Special Olympics of Kentucky, and the Salvation Army. Stumler has also participated with the Active Women’s Health Initiative, High Street Neighborhood Center, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Sayre Christian School, Kentucky Blood Center, and the Immanuel Baptist Church.