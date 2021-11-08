UK volleyball to host five matches to close out regular season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Athletics) – The No. 5 Kentucky Volleyball team will host five matches inside Memorial Coliseum this month, as the Wildcats close out the regular season and Southeastern Conference play in November. The Kentucky Athletics marketing department announced its promotional schedule for the month Monday afternoon.

Wednesday night, the national eyes will be on Kentucky and Georgia as the teams face off on ESPNU at 6 p.m. ET with Courtney Lyle and Karch Kiraly on the call. Nov. 10 will be ‘Decades Night’ as UKVB will celebrate the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, 00’s, and 10’s as each set in the match progresses. The match will feature decade trivia questions, highlights from past seasons in program history and more.

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. ET, Kentucky faces Texas A&M for the first of a two-match series with the Aggies. Saturday’s match is UK’s annual Greek Life match with the highest-attending Greek chapter earning a free tour of Kroger Field ending in pizza. Saturday also is Kentucky Volleyball BINGO night.

The series finale against the Aggies on Sunday, Nov. 14 is National Pajama Day, so Kentucky will be celebrating via a Kentucky Volleyball branded sock giveaway.

The final weekend of regular season action is Nov. 26 and 27 as Kentucky faces Florida for a two-match series in Memorial Coliseum. Senior Day will be Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. ET as UK will celebrate its three seniors, Alli Stumler, Lauren Tharp and Cameron Scheitzach prior to the match. Additionally, there will be a food bank drive, with each can a fan brings in earning a raffle ticket for a prize draw including a Roku.

The last regular season match on Nov. 27 against Florida will be a UKVB camper reunion, as well as the last UKVB BINGO night.

