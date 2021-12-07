UK volleyball star Stumler AVCA Region Player of Year; Grome Freshman of Year

Grome, Skinner, Beavin, Tealer and Stumler win spots on AVCA All-Region Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Alli Stumler was named the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches’ Association Region Player of the Year, Emma Grome was named the Region Freshman of the Year and five Wildcats were placed on the 2021 All-Southeast Region Team, the association announced Tuesday.

Stumler’s awarding of player of the year marks the fifth-straight season that a Kentucky Wildcat has won the Southeast Region Player of the Year award as she joins the elite company of Leah Edmond (2017, 2019) and Madison Lilley (2018 and 2020-21).

Grome, who was also named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year, becomes the third Kentucky player ever to be named the Southeast Region Freshman of the Year, joining Edmond (2016) and Lilley (2017).

Azhani Tealer, Eleanor Beavin and Madi Skinner were joined by Stumler and Grome on the all-region team. The five players placed on the all-region team are the most of any school in the region. South Alabama’s Jessie Ortiz was the coach of the year.

Kentucky players on the AVCA All-Southeast Region Team included:

Eleanor Beavin

SEC Libero of the Year

Three-time SEC Freshman of the Week

SEC All-Freshman Team

Emma Grome

SEC Freshman of the Year

All-SEC

Seven-time SEC Setter of the Week or Freshman of the Week

Madi Skinner

All-SEC

SEC Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week (11/22)

Led Kentucky with 3.78 kills per set in 2021

Alli Stumler

SEC Player of the Year

All-SEC

Averaged 3.60 kills per set and 2.24 digs per set

Azhani Tealer

All-SEC

Three-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Averaged 1.13 blocks per set and 2.58 kills per set in 2021

2021 AVCA All-Southeast Regional Team

Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky

T’ara Caesar, Florida

Lauren Forte, Florida

Emma Grome, Kentucky

Thayer Hall, Florida

Danielle Mahaffey, Tennessee

Kyla Manning, South Carolina

McKenna Melville, UCF

Marlie Monserez, Florida

Erin Shomaker, FGCU

Madi Skinner, Kentucky

Alli Stumler, Kentucky

Azhani Tealer, Kentucky

Ann-Marie Watson, UCF

All members of the all-region team are now potential selections for a spot on the three AVCA All-America Teams, which will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in Columbus in two weeks.