UK Transportation Services brings back Donations for Citations for 8th year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky Transportation Services’ annual Donations for Citations begins Monday to help stock the shelves at UK’s Big Blue Pantry.

UK students and employees who have a parking citation can pay their fee during a two-week period by donating food or personal care items to the BBP. Ten food items or five personal care items will waive one regular citation of $30 or less.

Bring food or personal care items to the customer care center at 721 Press Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from now until March 10.

Suggested food donation items include:

Boxed macaroni; noodles; pasta sauce (red or white); rice (white, brown, box or bag); cereal; instant oatmeal; granola bars; pop tarts or other “grab-n-go” breakfast items; canned meats such as chicken, tuna, beef, pork or vegetarian alternatives; individual cups of fruit or applesauce; shelf-stable microwave meals; peanut butter; condiments; jellies; shelf-stable salad dressing

Expired, damaged or opened donations will not be accepted. Refrigerated items or those in glass containers will not be accepted

Suggested personal care items include:

Cleaning supplies (detergent, dish soap, etc.); toilet paper; paper towels; hand sanitizer; body soap; shampoo and conditioner; shaving cream; razors; tampons or sanitary pads; first aid or medical supplies

Expired, damaged or opened donations will not be accepted. No trial sizes

This is the eighth year UK Transportation Services has partnered with Big Blue Pantry, an on-campus organization that works to combat hunger and food insecurity for UK students.

For more information on the Donations for Citations drive, click here.