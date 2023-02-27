UK Transportation Services brings back Donations for Citations for 8th year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky Transportation Services’ annual Donations for Citations begins Monday to help stock the shelves at UK’s Big Blue Pantry.
UK students and employees who have a parking citation can pay their fee during a two-week period by donating food or personal care items to the BBP. Ten food items or five personal care items will waive one regular citation of $30 or less.
Bring food or personal care items to the customer care center at 721 Press Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from now until March 10.
Suggested food donation items include:
- Boxed macaroni; noodles; pasta sauce (red or white); rice (white, brown, box or bag); cereal; instant oatmeal; granola bars; pop tarts or other “grab-n-go” breakfast items; canned meats such as chicken, tuna, beef, pork or vegetarian alternatives; individual cups of fruit or applesauce; shelf-stable microwave meals; peanut butter; condiments; jellies; shelf-stable salad dressing
- Expired, damaged or opened donations will not be accepted. Refrigerated items or those in glass containers will not be accepted
Suggested personal care items include:
- Cleaning supplies (detergent, dish soap, etc.); toilet paper; paper towels; hand sanitizer; body soap; shampoo and conditioner; shaving cream; razors; tampons or sanitary pads; first aid or medical supplies
- Expired, damaged or opened donations will not be accepted. No trial sizes
This is the eighth year UK Transportation Services has partnered with Big Blue Pantry, an on-campus organization that works to combat hunger and food insecurity for UK students.
