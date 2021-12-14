UK track’s Steiner named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
The senior sprinter ran for the collegiate record in the 300m (35.80) this past weekend in Louisville
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) — University of Kentucky track & field senior Abby Steiner has been named the Division I Women’s National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for her collegiate record-performance in the 300m at the Cardinal Classic on Saturday, December 11.
Steiner ran the 300m in 35.80 seconds, breaking the 40-year-old record of 35.86 set by Nebraska’s Marlene Ottey.
“I’m so thankful that the USTFCCCA selected me for this honor. We had a great first meet on the men’s and women’s side and I’m excited to be a part of such a competitive and hardworking team,” Steiner said.
Steiner now has two collegiate records on her resume after she earned the 200m co-collegiate record of 22.38 in March at NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Gabby Thomas of Harvard ran the 200m with the same time in 2018.
This is Steiner’s first time earning the National Athlete of the Week award from USTFCCCA during the indoor season. She is also the fifth female athlete from Kentucky to earn national honors during the indoor season in the past seven years (Marie-Josee Ebwea-Bile in 2019, Olivia Gruver and Sydney McLaughlin in 2018, and Sha’Keela Saunders in 2016 and 2017).