UK track’s Steiner named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

The senior sprinter ran for the collegiate record in the 300m (35.80) this past weekend in Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) — University of Kentucky track & field senior Abby Steiner has been named the Division I Women’s National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for her collegiate record-performance in the 300m at the Cardinal Classic on Saturday, December 11.

Steiner ran the 300m in 35.80 seconds, breaking the 40-year-old record of 35.86 set by Nebraska’s Marlene Ottey.

“I’m so thankful that the USTFCCCA selected me for this honor. We had a great first meet on the men’s and women’s side and I’m excited to be a part of such a competitive and hardworking team,” Steiner said.

Steiner now has two collegiate records on her resume after she earned the 200m co-collegiate record of 22.38 in March at NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Gabby Thomas of Harvard ran the 200m with the same time in 2018.