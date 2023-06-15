UK to close Good Samaritan, expand Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky is closing Good Samaritan Hospital in 2029 to expand UK Chandler Hospital.

UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton told ABC 36 in a statement the closure is to meet the health needs of the community.

His full statement is below:

“To meet the growing health needs of the community and the Commonwealth, UK HealthCare announced in April the planning and design for building projects over the next several years. The decommissioning of Good Samaritan by 2029 and moving those beds into an expansion of UK Chandler Hospital is part of the overall plan to improve facilities that provide maximum flexibility to create capacity and ensure quality care.

We will continue to update you as plans progress as part of these upcoming projects. However, as we move forward with this expansion, we envision the transitioning – over the next several years – of services and employees at Good Samaritan to new facilities with an overall increase in both our workforce and patient care services.”