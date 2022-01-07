UK to close Friday due to inclement weather, student move-in to proceed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky will be closed on Friday , Jan. 7, due to inclement weather.

According to the university, UK HealthCare hospitals, emergency departments and clinics are open and operating as normal. Only Plan B (designated) employees are required to report to work on campus.

Move-in for students coming back to residence halls will proceed as planned beginning at 9 a.m., according to the university.