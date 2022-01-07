UK to close Friday due to inclement weather, student move-in to proceed
UK facilities crews clearing areas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7, due to inclement weather.
According to the university, UK HealthCare hospitals, emergency departments and clinics are open and operating as normal. Only Plan B (designated) employees are required to report to work on campus.
Move-in for students coming back to residence halls will proceed as planned beginning at 9 a.m., according to the university.
- The Gatton Student Center also will be open, beginning at 8 a.m. The COVID testing and vaccination site at Gatton Student Center will be open as well, beginning at 9 a.m..
- Champions Kitchen at the Student Center and the cafeteria at The 90 will be open at 10 a.m. to provide dining for students and workers on campus.
- The pantries at Holmes Hall and The 90 open at 10 a.m.
- The UK Bookstore also will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gatton Student Center.
UK facilities crews are focused on clearing areas around – and roads leading into — residence halls, Gatton Student Center and UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics to ensure these vital operations can continue and that workers, patients, students and families can access necessary areas safely.
Other important details:
- As more members of our community are working remotely right now, it is important to further clarify work policies during times when on-campus operations are suspended are delayed. Those employees who normally would work remotely on Friday, Jan. 7 should work from their remote site as well. More information about employee winter weather policies is available here.
- Those employees (who are not Plan B) who normally would report to the UK campus for work on Friday, January 7 do not need to report to work or work remotely, unless their supervisor has determined otherwise.
- Check www.uky.edu/alerts/ for information on the status of campus facilities and other programming.
- For anyone who has to be outside today, find helpful information here.
- Employee FAQs related to emergency closures are available here.