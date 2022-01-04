UK students to return for spring semester Jan. 10

President Eli Capilouto shares COVID-19 safety plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky students will return to classes on Monday, Jan. 10 for the Spring 2022 semester. In an announcement Monday, President Eli Capilouto shared an update on how to keep students and faculty safe on campus.

“At the start of this semester, we know we will experience many more cases of the virus as we continue to offer free testing services for those with symptoms and resume the required weekly testing of unvaccinated faculty, staff and students,” said Capilouto. “We will transition to our spring reporting this week, and you can review the numbers regularly at our COVID-19 data dashboard. The Omicron variant is much more transmissible. It also appears much less likely to cause serious illness for those who are vaccinated, particularly those who have received booster shots — of which we have ample supply. We are still providing plentiful opportunities for everyone on our campus to receive a booster.”

The university is also shortening the required isolating period and is adopting the latest protocols released by the CDC which says people with the virus should isolate for five days.

“People with COVID-19 should isolate for five days, and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter,” shared Capilouto.

According to Capilouto, the university will provide two KN95 masks to everyone who comes to campus. The university will monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.

Capilouto continued to encourage vaccinations, also announcing a booster shot incentive campaign which will be detailed in the coming days.

“We need to push just as hard for booster shots for everyone on our campus as we did for initial vaccinations last year. Stay tuned for more details about this effort,” said Capilouto.

According to Capilouto, about 87% of the university faculty, staff and student population is partially or fully vaccinated for the spring semester.

You can read more from Capilouto’s message HERE.