UK students return to class for 2023-24 year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Students are returning to classes at the University of Kentucky Monday for the start of the 2023-24 year.

Approximately 30,000 students are heading back. Out of those 30,000 students, approximately 7,000 are new students, according to UK.

This year’s first-year enrollment has broken the previous record for the freshman class, UK added.

It’s a busy day for many students on campus — so if you’re out driving near campus, you’re reminded to be cautious on the roads.