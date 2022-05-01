UK students raise awareness for suicide prevention

For the sixth year, campus organizations teamed up with non profits for the annual Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of University of Kentucky students walked the streets around campus Saturday, raising awareness for suicide prevention.

Students raised $32,000 this year with that money going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Organizers say the goal is to get people to talk about suicide prevention and ways they can find help.

“It’s something that many people still think is taboo and it’s very stigmatized, but each and everyone here says that can no longer happen,” said Johnny Zelenak, the chair of the walk. “And they really bring that talk out of the darkness into the light. And they know its something we’re really need to take care of.”

If you’re struggling, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.