UK student killed in Georgetown crash identified

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky student died in a crash in Georgetown Monday.

Sydney Cassady, of Bowling Green, was identified as the victim of the crash. She was 22 years old.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Cassady was turning left onto McClelland Circle from Seminole Trail when she was struck by a 52-year-old man driving a truck. Police say early indications suggest Cassady failed to yield to oncoming traffic when she was hit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.