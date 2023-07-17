UK student dies after tire hits windshield on I-75 in Northern Ky.

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky student died Sunday morning after a tire hit her windshield while she was driving on I-75.

Lauren Collins was identified as the driver by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a truck driving northbound on I-75, as Collins was driving southbound on I-75, around 12:15 p.m. lost a tire, it crossed the concrete divider and hit Collins’ windshield.

She died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police haven’t found the truck that lost the tire.

If you have any information on the crash, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 859-334-8466.